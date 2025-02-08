Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Upstart were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Upstart by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the fourth quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPST. Citigroup raised Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upstart currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.80.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $119,310.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,093 shares in the company, valued at $26,335,137.22. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $2,608,354.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,576,838.80. This represents a 42.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 349,368 shares of company stock worth $24,176,172. 18.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart stock opened at $68.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.67 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.39. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $88.95.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $162.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.94 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 30.15% and a negative return on equity of 32.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

