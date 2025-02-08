Blue Trust Inc. Grows Holdings in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Valaris were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Valaris alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Valaris by 20.4% in the third quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 670,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,412,000 after purchasing an additional 113,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,446,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,365,000 after purchasing an additional 112,216 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valaris by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,519,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,736,000 after acquiring an additional 66,229 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Valaris in the third quarter valued at about $3,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Valaris from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Valaris in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Valaris in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut shares of Valaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Valaris from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valaris presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Valaris Trading Down 1.2 %

VAL stock opened at $45.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Valaris Limited has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05.

Valaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valaris Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services Gulf of Mexico, South America, North Sea, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Floaters, Jackups, ARO, and Other. It owns an offshore drilling rig fleet, which include drillships, dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, moored semisubmersible rig, and jackup rigs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.