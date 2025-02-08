Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 73.6% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 523.5% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDXJ stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.26. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $30.89 and a 1 year high of $55.58.

About VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

