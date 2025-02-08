Blue Trust Inc. Has $85,000 Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 94.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get AZEK alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AZEK during the third quarter worth $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AZEK by 183.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AZEK by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in AZEK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AZEK

In other AZEK news, CMO Samara Toole sold 1,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $90,577.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,496. This trade represents a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $1,066,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 923,765 shares in the company, valued at $49,255,149.80. This represents a 2.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,322 shares of company stock worth $2,039,170 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on AZEK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AZEK from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AZEK from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of AZEK from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AZEK

AZEK Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AZEK stock opened at $50.11 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $54.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.94.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. Research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZEK Profile

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.