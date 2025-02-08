Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 322 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 30.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Virtu Financial by 14.9% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 3,078 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.36.

Shares of VIRT opened at $38.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.46. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $41.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

