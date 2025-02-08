Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 461 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,238 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 14.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 31.6% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 283 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,614 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.15, for a total value of $308,516.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,770.85. The trade was a 21.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of UHS stock opened at $188.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.30. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.68 and a 52-week high of $243.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UHS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $228.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $223.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $256.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.14.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

