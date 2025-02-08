BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock Price

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $69.00 to $66.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $104.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.69 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

ENPH stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.39, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68. Enphase Energy has a fifty-two week low of $58.33 and a fifty-two week high of $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,878,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 27,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

