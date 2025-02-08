Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK) & Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG) Head-To-Head Review

Flagstar Financial (NYSE:FLG – Get Free Report) and Bogota Financial (NASDAQ:BSBK – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.9% of Flagstar Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of Bogota Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Flagstar Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Bogota Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Flagstar Financial has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bogota Financial has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Financial $2.60 billion 1.97 -$1.09 billion ($3.69) -3.34 Bogota Financial $12.20 million 8.44 $640,000.00 ($0.16) -49.22

This table compares Flagstar Financial and Bogota Financial”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Bogota Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Flagstar Financial. Bogota Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Flagstar Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Financial and Bogota Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Financial -17.16% -10.72% -0.76% Bogota Financial -5.24% -1.61% -0.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Flagstar Financial and Bogota Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Financial 0 3 2 0 2.40 Bogota Financial 0 0 0 0 0.00

Flagstar Financial currently has a consensus price target of $12.90, indicating a potential upside of 4.54%. Given Flagstar Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Flagstar Financial is more favorable than Bogota Financial.

Summary

Flagstar Financial beats Bogota Financial on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flagstar Financial

Flagstar Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company’s deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; one-to-four family loans; specialty finance loans and leases; warehouse loans; and other loans, such as home equity lines of credit, boat and recreational vehicle indirect lending, point of sale consumer loans, and other consumer loans, including overdraft loans. The company offers cash management products; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and online banking, mobile banking, and bank-by-phone services. It primarily serves individuals, small and mid-size businesses, and professional associations. The company was formerly known as New York Community Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Flagstar Financial, Inc. in October 2024. Flagstar Financial, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Hicksville, New York.

About Bogota Financial

Bogota Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Bogota Savings Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to four-family residential real estate loans, and commercial real estate and multi-family loans; consumer loans, such as home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and industrial loans; and construction loans; and buys, sells, and holds investment securities. It operates through various offices located in Bogota, Hasbrouck Heights, Newark, Oak Ridge, Parsippany, and Teaneck, as well as through a loan production office in Spring Lake, New Jersey. The company was founded in 1893 and is based in Teaneck, New Jersey. Bogota Financial Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Bogota Financial, MHC.

