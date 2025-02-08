Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) PT at $174.30

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $172.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Generac from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Generac from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Generac from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $142.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. Generac has a 52 week low of $108.89 and a 52 week high of $195.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.90 and a 200 day moving average of $160.97.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total value of $725,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 565,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,129,498.75. This trade represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 133.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 672,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,227,000 after buying an additional 384,434 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,785,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Generac by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,944,000 after acquiring an additional 299,205 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Generac by 25,311.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 267,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,433,000 after purchasing an additional 266,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 678.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 192,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,560,000 after purchasing an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

