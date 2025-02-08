Brokers Issue Forecasts for Viper Energy Q1 Earnings

Get Viper Energy alerts:

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Viper Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Viper Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.02 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Viper Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

VNOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viper Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.55.

Viper Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VNOM opened at $49.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Viper Energy has a 1-year low of $31.51 and a 1-year high of $56.76.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Viper Energy’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 6th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 8.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at $305,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,663,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Viper Energy by 208.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 681 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viper Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.