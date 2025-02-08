Brokers Offer Predictions for ELEV Q1 Earnings

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elevation Oncology in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Elevation Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($0.84) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Elevation Oncology’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02).

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ELEV. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.20.

Shares of ELEV opened at $0.63 on Friday. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $5.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 17.77, a quick ratio of 17.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELEV. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $260,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 120,993 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,079,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 749,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Elevation Oncology by 302.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54,167 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

