Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Acquires 1,532 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 65,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,759 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $1,580,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 19.8% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BWM Planning LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $3,751,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.25.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This represents a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $100.42 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

