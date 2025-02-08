Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 692.6% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.44, for a total transaction of $35,339,911.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,727,400. This trade represents a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,508. The trade was a 94.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $361.62 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $407.94 and a 200 day moving average of $302.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.