Cadinha & Co. LLC Purchases 34,993 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cadinha & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,499 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 3.7% of Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 896.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,330 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,695 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 894.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,250 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1,002.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 425,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,520,000 after purchasing an additional 386,546 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $129.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.48 and a 200 day moving average of $129.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $66.25 and a 12 month high of $153.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $101,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,764. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,348 shares of company stock worth $146,506,958 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Phillip Securities restated an “accumulate” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

