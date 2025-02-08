Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $10.66 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupree Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $655,000. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 99,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.80, for a total transaction of $284,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,142,195.20. This represents a 6.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.08, for a total value of $270,787.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at $3,606,723.84. This trade represents a 6.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOG. Seaport Res Ptn raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Alphabet from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.13.

Alphabet Stock Down 3.2 %

GOOG stock opened at $187.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.55 and a fifty-two week high of $208.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $192.78 and a 200-day moving average of $176.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

