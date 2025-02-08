California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CWT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Water Service Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

California Water Service Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CWT opened at $43.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.57 and its 200 day moving average is $50.39. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.52.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Michael B. Luu sold 985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $50,727.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,354 shares in the company, valued at $1,048,231. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,088,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 27,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in California Water Service Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 84,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

