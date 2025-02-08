Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $70.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

EL has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NYSE:EL opened at $65.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.26. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 116.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $62.29 and a 1-year high of $159.54.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

In related news, CFO Akhil Shrivastava acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.79 per share, with a total value of $46,053.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $156,645.99. This represents a 41.64 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg bought 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.35 per share, with a total value of $2,853,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 430,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,580. This represents a 11.09 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 196,700 shares of company stock worth $12,762,093. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EL. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 297.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

