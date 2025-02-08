Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Price Target to $19.00

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PINC. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Premier from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Read Our Latest Report on PINC

Premier Stock Performance

Shares of PINC opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Premier has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.92.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Premier had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $248.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Premier’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.77%.

Insider Transactions at Premier

In related news, COO Leigh Anderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $437,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 111,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,149.16. This represents a 15.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,708.56. The trade was a 10.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,242. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Premier

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Premier by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,973,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,472,000 after acquiring an additional 32,193 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 71,624 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 495,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after acquiring an additional 67,909 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 109.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 468,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 245,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Premier by 26.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 327,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after acquiring an additional 68,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

About Premier

(Get Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.