Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading 9.8% Higher After Strong Earnings

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) was up 9.8% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $9.56 and last traded at $9.52. Approximately 206,859 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 266,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

CTLP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Cantaloupe from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 272.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 83,316 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after buying an additional 21,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,111,000 after buying an additional 46,518 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 340.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 86,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 2.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 29,460 shares during the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.22 million, a PE ratio of 57.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

