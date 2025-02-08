Capital One Financial Estimates GLPI Q4 Earnings

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.25 to $57.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.93.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $49.08 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 11.35 and a quick ratio of 11.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 647.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,025,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,370 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,188,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,259,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,059,000 after acquiring an additional 889,698 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,075,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,682,000 after purchasing an additional 821,634 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6,162.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 812,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,820,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $54,922.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,436. This represents a 1.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $190,498.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,329,850.56. The trade was a 1.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,222 shares of company stock valued at $1,624,947. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

