Capri Holdings Limited Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 ResultsCapri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), a global fashion luxury group, has announced its financial results for the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 ended December 28, 2024. The company reported

Capri Company Profile
Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.
