Caprock Group LLC Acquires 8,213 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 68.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 448.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.76.

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Savalle Sims sold 169,436 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,094,228.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 599,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407,558.12. This trade represents a 22.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ WBD opened at $10.16 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $8.97.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.34% and a negative return on equity of 27.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.