Caprock Group LLC Buys 12,788 Shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI – Free Report) by 55.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,788 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Gannett were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Gannett in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gannett in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gannett in the third quarter worth $57,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Gannett in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

NYSE GCI opened at $4.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $686.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.53. Gannett Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Domestic Gannett Media, Newsquest, and Digital Marketing Solutions. The company's print offerings includes home delivery on a subscription basis; single copy; non-daily publications, such as shoppers and niche publications.

