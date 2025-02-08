Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 11,557 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,557 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $313,000. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 145,962 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 37,588 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 21,541 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 46,161 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $10.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.65. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.08 and a 12 month high of $22.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 17.61% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.