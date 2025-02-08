Caprock Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,674 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,674 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 311 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 414 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 444 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 577.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 967 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $179.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 2,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.17, for a total value of $242,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,742,619.25. The trade was a 0.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 5,053 shares of company stock valued at $617,442 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $120.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $99.06 and a 52-week high of $134.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.56.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

