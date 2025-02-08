Caprock Group LLC Invests $208,000 in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FMC by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 40,060 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its position in FMC by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 104,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 23,360 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in FMC by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.99 and its 200 day moving average is $58.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $33.80 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research raised FMC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In related news, VP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 4,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total transaction of $270,245.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,485.83. This represents a 13.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $163,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,107. This trade represents a 10.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $433,898 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

