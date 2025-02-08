Caprock Group LLC Purchases Shares of 20,737 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 11,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total transaction of $43,304.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 366,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,916.36. The trade was a 3.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW opened at $4.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $6.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.92.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

