Caprock Group LLC Sells 2,261 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Caprock Group LLC cut its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,261 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 3,410.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Amcor by 3,794.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Amcor by 296.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Amcor from $10.50 to $10.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Macquarie upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.84. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.78 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.44.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.60%. Amcor’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

