Caprock Group LLC Takes $28,000 Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,609 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 384.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 394,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 312,780 shares during the last quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 1,030.4% in the third quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 14.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 118,403 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Chegg by 389.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 100,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 80,183 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Chegg by 761.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 78,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $148.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.95. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.34 and a 12-month high of $9.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 2.36% and a negative net margin of 124.05%. The company had revenue of $136.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. Chegg’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHGG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chegg from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Chegg from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Chegg from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Chegg from $3.75 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chegg currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.17.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

