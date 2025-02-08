Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENIC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 5.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 527,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 28,252 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 118,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Enel Chile by 1,114,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 11,147 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Enel Chile by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 69,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 21,466 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 9.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank cut Enel Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $3.90 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Enel Chile Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ENIC opened at $3.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.12. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day moving average is $2.80.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.0463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous dividend of $0.03. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is currently 36.07%.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

