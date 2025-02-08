Caprock Group LLC Takes Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IHG. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of IHG stock opened at $136.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.94 and a 200-day moving average of $115.09. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.32. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 52 week low of $91.57 and a 52 week high of $137.21.
InterContinental Hotels Group Profile
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.
