Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $150.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $140.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. TD Cowen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.87.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.4 %

CAH opened at $127.62 on Wednesday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $93.17 and a 52-week high of $132.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.14. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.63.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.5056 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Cardinal Health by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 26,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,205 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 23,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

