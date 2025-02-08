Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Shares Down 9.5% Following Insider Selling

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) was down 9.5% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $128.25 and last traded at $129.97. Approximately 3,873,933 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 5,025,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.67.

Specifically, CEO Robert Mionis sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.29, for a total value of $10,596,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,487,157.93. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 441,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $53,965,221.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 531,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,981,670.76. The trade was a 45.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, insider Alok K. Agrawal sold 6,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.92, for a total value of $914,137.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,278.08. This represents a 42.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Celestica from $77.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Celestica in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Celestica from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Celestica in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.27.

Celestica Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day moving average of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Institutional Trading of Celestica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLS. Creative Planning raised its stake in Celestica by 4.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Celestica by 2.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Celestica by 119.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 14,305 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Celestica in the third quarter valued at $34,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

