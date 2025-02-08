CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Trading Up 7.9% Following Earnings Beat

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) was up 7.9% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 4,352,017 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 9,718,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. CEMEX had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 2.28%.

CEMEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. CEMEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of CEMEX from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CEMEX by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,039,000. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,427,000. Finally, Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,048,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Stock Down 1.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98.

CEMEX Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

