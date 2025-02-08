Childress Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,623 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 1.0% of Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Tesla alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 692.6% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total transaction of $34,602,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock worth $239,746,862 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $411.00 to $492.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 3.4 %

Tesla stock opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.94 and a 200 day moving average of $302.76.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.