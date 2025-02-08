Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $69.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.1 %

CMG opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $78.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 43.20%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,701,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,220,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,087.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,712,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,983 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter valued at approximately $109,396,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 674.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,122,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $122,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,625 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

