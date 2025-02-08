Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CRUS. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.86.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRUS opened at $106.77 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $81.30 and a 52-week high of $147.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.86.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 17.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $205,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 137.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,049,000 after buying an additional 604,431 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,247,000 after buying an additional 387,346 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,678,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,862,000 after buying an additional 217,404 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 443.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 218,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,742,000 after buying an additional 178,469 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1,205.3% during the fourth quarter. Burney Co. now owns 154,247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after buying an additional 142,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

