Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Down 6.8% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $102.69 and last traded at $101.93. Approximately 82,841 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 716,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.34.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Specifically, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $205,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,000. This trade represents a 19.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRUS. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.86.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.54 and its 200 day moving average is $115.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.21). Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 18.15%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,678,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $456,862,000 after buying an additional 217,404 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,267,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,247,000 after purchasing an additional 387,346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,414,000 after buying an additional 50,582 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 137.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,044,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,049,000 after purchasing an additional 604,431 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 720,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,527,000 after purchasing an additional 129,457 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.