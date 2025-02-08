Citigroup Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $229.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $232.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. China Renaissance upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $185.34 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.64. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $130.66 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $3,975,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,061,806 shares in the company, valued at $364,259,266.02. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,007,191.15. The trade was a 5.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 over the last 90 days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warwick Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $315,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 148,663 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in Alphabet by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 58,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,156,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.