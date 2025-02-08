Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,430 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 3.8% of Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $655,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,074,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 7,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $361.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $407.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $302.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,761,200. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.02, for a total value of $34,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,868,508. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 664,776 shares of company stock valued at $239,746,862. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. KGI Securities upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $322.29.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

