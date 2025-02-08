CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Reaches New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $40.25, with a volume of 100762 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 6.06%.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.17.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In other CNO Financial Group news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 4,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $191,750.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,490,430.89. This trade represents a 7.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $155,500.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 631,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,698,781.96. This represents a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,745 shares of company stock valued at $572,467. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $5,354,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $903,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

