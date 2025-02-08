Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Stock Position Reduced by abrdn plc

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 305,962 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Cohu were worth $10,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COHU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Cohu during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the second quarter valued at about $357,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 677.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 34,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Cohu by 49.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on COHU. Craig Hallum upgraded Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of COHU stock opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.45. Cohu, Inc. has a one year low of $21.60 and a one year high of $36.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

