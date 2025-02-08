Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Shares Down 6.8% Following Weak Earnings

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) shares dropped 6.8% on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $134.89 and last traded at $136.00. Approximately 13,520 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 92,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.92.

The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.53). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 3.38%.

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is 9.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Colliers International Group from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.63.

Institutional Trading of Colliers International Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 678,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,261,000 after purchasing an additional 340,691 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Colliers International Group by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,629,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,581,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,543,000. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.44.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

