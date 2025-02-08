Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Has $1.99 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:XOM opened at $108.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $478.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.00. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $100.42 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,989,570. This trade represents a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

