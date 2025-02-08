CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lowered its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 18.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,841 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in CONMED were worth $9,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNMD. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 36.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CONMED by 566.7% in the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the third quarter worth $206,000.

CONMED Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.17. CONMED Co. has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.46.

CONMED Announces Dividend

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 13.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.20.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

