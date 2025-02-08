Contrasting HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) and Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM)

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) and HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bitcoin Depot and HIVE Digital Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitcoin Depot 0 0 2 1 3.33 HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 7 2 3.22

Bitcoin Depot currently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 171.74%. HIVE Digital Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.58, suggesting a potential upside of 167.96%. Given Bitcoin Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bitcoin Depot is more favorable than HIVE Digital Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitcoin Depot $688.97 million 0.12 -$26.10 million ($0.93) -1.48 HIVE Digital Technologies $114.46 million 3.66 -$51.21 million ($0.14) -20.21

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and HIVE Digital Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bitcoin Depot has higher revenue and earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies. HIVE Digital Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bitcoin Depot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.2% of Bitcoin Depot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bitcoin Depot and HIVE Digital Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitcoin Depot -2.28% -488.33% -15.15% HIVE Digital Technologies -12.04% -10.78% -8.97%

About Bitcoin Depot

Bitcoin Depot Inc. owns and operates a network of cryptocurrency kiosks in North America. Its customers can buy and sell bitcoin, litecoin, and ethereum cryptocurrencies using the BTM kiosk network and other services. The company also engages in the sale of cryptocurrency to consumers at a network of retail locations through its BDCheckout product offering, as well as its website through over-the-counter trade. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Bitcoin Depot Inc. is a subsidiary of BT Assets, Inc.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

