Contrasting Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI)

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) and Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.5% of Kyndryl shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Kyndryl shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Kyndryl has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspyra has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its share price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyndryl 0 0 4 0 3.00 Aspyra 0 0 0 0 0.00

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Kyndryl and Aspyra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Kyndryl presently has a consensus price target of $39.75, indicating a potential downside of 4.86%. Given Kyndryl’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kyndryl is more favorable than Aspyra.

Profitability

This table compares Kyndryl and Aspyra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyndryl -0.58% -4.09% -0.46% Aspyra N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Kyndryl and Aspyra”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyndryl $16.05 billion 0.60 -$340.00 million ($0.39) -107.12 Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Aspyra has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kyndryl.

Summary

Kyndryl beats Aspyra on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyndryl

(Get Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services. It serves financial, communications, retail and travel, and automotive industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Aspyra

(Get Free Report)

Aspyra Inc. provides health care products and services for the laboratory and imaging marketplaces. It offers engineered workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware, and professional services to various markets comprising specialty labs, reference labs, clinics, hospitals, imaging centers, and orthopedic practices. The company was formerly known as Creative Computer Applications Inc. and changed its name to Aspyra Inc. in November 2005. Aspyra Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.