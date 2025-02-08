Contrasting Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) and COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS – Get Free Report) and Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.2% of COMPASS Pathways shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Legend Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of COMPASS Pathways shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Legend Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and Legend Biotech”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio COMPASS Pathways N/A N/A -$118.46 million ($2.20) -2.00 Legend Biotech $285.14 million 22.66 -$518.25 million ($0.95) -37.24

Profitability

COMPASS Pathways has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legend Biotech. Legend Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than COMPASS Pathways, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares COMPASS Pathways and Legend Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets COMPASS Pathways N/A -63.85% -51.97% Legend Biotech -66.92% -29.69% -19.45%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for COMPASS Pathways and Legend Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score COMPASS Pathways 0 0 6 0 3.00 Legend Biotech 0 0 12 0 3.00

COMPASS Pathways presently has a consensus target price of $33.60, suggesting a potential upside of 661.90%. Legend Biotech has a consensus target price of $79.50, suggesting a potential upside of 124.70%. Given COMPASS Pathways’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe COMPASS Pathways is more favorable than Legend Biotech.

Risk and Volatility

COMPASS Pathways has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legend Biotech has a beta of 0.17, suggesting that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of treatment-resistant depression; and is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia nervosa. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020. COMPASS Pathways plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM). The company also has a portfolio of earlier-stage autologous CAR-T product candidates targeting various cancers, including Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, gastric cancer, esophageal cancer, pancreatic cancer, colorectal cancer, hepatocellular carcinoma, small cell lung cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of ciltacabtagene autoleucel. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey. Legend Biotech Corporation is a subsidiary of Genscript Biotech Corporation.

