Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Analyst Says

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $415.00 to $445.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.

CPAY has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corpay from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Corpay from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Corpay in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.71.

Corpay Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Corpay stock opened at $375.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $361.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.59. Corpay has a 1 year low of $247.10 and a 1 year high of $400.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a return on equity of 39.44% and a net margin of 26.14%. Research analysts forecast that Corpay will post 17.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Corpay

In other news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 8,000 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.04, for a total value of $2,960,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,961.88. This trade represents a 81.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph W. Farrelly sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.18, for a total value of $1,116,160.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,645.40. This trade represents a 22.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corpay

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPAY. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Corpay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,950,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay during the third quarter worth $40,497,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corpay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,659,000 after acquiring an additional 120,578 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,541,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay during the 4th quarter valued at $28,632,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

