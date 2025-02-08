Craig Hallum Cuts Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $101.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Craig Hallum from $123.00 to $101.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $114.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $154.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.42.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $63.53 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $58.33 and a one year high of $141.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $88.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.15). Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 880,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,496,000 after buying an additional 16,234 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,475,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 4,177.9% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 448,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,737,000 after buying an additional 438,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 226,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,555,000 after buying an additional 31,008 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

